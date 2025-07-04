White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Headed to majors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montgomery is expected to be recalled by the White Sox to make his major-league debut Friday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.
Montgomery was viewed as one of the top shortstop prospects in the league following a sensational 2023 season. He's struggled at Triple-A Charlotte for each of the last two years, but the White Sox are still ready to give him a chance to presumably take over as the starting shortstop beginning Friday. The move is not yet official, but the promotion will shake up the White Sox's infield, with Josh Rojas looking like a potential playing time loser.
More News
-
White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Making first start since Thursday•
-
White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Dealing with knee soreness•
-
White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Rejoining Triple-A club•
-
White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Sent to Arizona to work on swing•
-
White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Scratched from Thursday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Optioned to Triple-A•