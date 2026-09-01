Montgomery went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, two walks and two runs scored Monday against the Astros.

Montgomery was the key offensive contributor for the White Sox, first doubling in the fourth inning before coming around to score. Three frames later, he smacked his 29th home run of the season and his third in his last nine starts. Montgomery continues to display an extreme skill profile, as he's also hitting just .214 while striking out at a 33.9 percent clip across 545 plate appearances on the campaign.