The White Sox agreed to terms with Rojas on a one-year contract Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

It's a good landing spot for playing time for Rojas, who should see close to everyday at-bats in Chicago between second base, third base and shortstop. The 30-year-old slashed just .225/.304/.336 with eight home runs and 10 stolen bases across 474 plate appearances for Seattle in 2024. If Rojas bounces back offensively in 2025, he's a likely trade candidate at the deadline.