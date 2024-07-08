Kopech (2-8) allowed four runs on two hits and two walks against Miami on Sunday. He was charged with a blown save and a loss.

Kopech entered the ninth inning with a 4-3 lead but quickly gave it up on a Josh Bell RBI double. Two batters later, Jake Burger would crush a walk-off three-run homer. Kopech hadn't blown a save chance since June 13 but is now just 8 for 13 in opportunities this season. His ERA jumped to 5.45 with a 51:23 K:BB through 38 innings. John Brebbia could begin to push for more ninth-inning work; he threw a scoreless eighth inning Sunday and has given up just two runs over 16.1 frames since the start of June.