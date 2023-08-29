The White Sox placed Clevinger on waivers Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Clevinger has been solid through 18 starts for the White Sox this season, posting a 3.32 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 97.2 innings. However, the White Sox will pass him through waivers -- likely in an effort to save money -- and Clevinger can now be picked up by any team looking to add to their rotation ahead of the postseason.
More News
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Excellent against Oakland•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Shaky control in Tuesday's loss•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Let down by bullpen Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Tosses quality start in victory•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Yields four runs in loss•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Blanks Guardians in return•