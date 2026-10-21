Cholowsky (wrist) will likely be cleared in early November to swing a bat without restrictions, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The first overall selection in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft, Cholowsky played nine games for High-A Winston-Salem before being shut down in late August with right wrist tendinitis. The injury is not expected to hinder his offseason workouts, however. Cholowsky is viewed as a likely fast-mover through the White Sox's minor-league system, but a major-league debut in 2027 is unlikely.