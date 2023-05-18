Moncada went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Guardians.

Moncada has gone 6-for-15 (.400) with three doubles and two RBI over his last four games. The steal was his first of the season, and he hasn't swiped more than three bags in any of the last four campaigns. The 27-year-old has regained a starting role at third base since returning from a back injury, and he's slashing .310/.344/.534 with two home runs, seven RBI, seven runs scored and seven doubles through 61 plate appearances this season.