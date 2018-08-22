Moncada went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the visiting Twins.

Moncada hit a solo shot -- his 16th of the year -- in the seventh inning to tie the game at 2-2 before the Twins ended up taking the lead back in the ninth. Moncada ranks within the top 10 among MLB second basemen in home runs and RBI (47), but over his last 30 games he's hitting just .183 with five home runs and seven RBI. The 23-year-old leads the majors in strikeouts (177), which helps account for the poor .219 batting average and the relatively low .302 on-base percentage.