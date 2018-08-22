White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Clubs 16th home run
Moncada went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the visiting Twins.
Moncada hit a solo shot -- his 16th of the year -- in the seventh inning to tie the game at 2-2 before the Twins ended up taking the lead back in the ninth. Moncada ranks within the top 10 among MLB second basemen in home runs and RBI (47), but over his last 30 games he's hitting just .183 with five home runs and seven RBI. The 23-year-old leads the majors in strikeouts (177), which helps account for the poor .219 batting average and the relatively low .302 on-base percentage.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Back in leadoff spot•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Strikes out three times in return•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Back in Wednesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Undergoes root canal•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Visiting dentist•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...