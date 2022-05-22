Moncada (leg) will start at third base and bat leadoff in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

The 26-year-old was originally absence from the lineup but will end up starting with Tim Anderson (undisclosed) being a late scratch. Moncada was scratched Saturday due to a leg injury but made an appearance off the bench, and his return to the lineup Sunday confirms the injury isn't a serious issue.