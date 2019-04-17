Moncada was removed from Wednesday's game against the Royals in the seventh inning with a potential injury, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

Moncada was hit on the left side of his head by a throw while attempting to steal in the fifth inning, and while he was initially able to stay in the game, he was removed before his next at-bat. Specifics regarding the injury are not yet known.

