Moncada went 1-for-8 with a solo home run across both games of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Moncada took Luis Severino deep in the third inning of the opening game to tally his third home run of the season, though he also struck out three times across the twin bill. It was his first long ball in 28 games, which encompasses most of his season due to injury. Moncada currently has a .675 OPS across 131 plate appearances, his second consecutive year under .700. Even so, he remains the primary starter at third base.