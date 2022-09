Moncada isn't starting Wednesday against the Twins due to a bone bruise on the top of his foot, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Moncada sustained his injury when fouling a ball off his foot late in Tuesday's loss to the Twins, and he'll undergo X-rays to determine the extent of the issue. He's considered day-to-day for now, but Josh Harrison should see increased time at third base if Moncada is forced to miss additional time.