Moncada went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Thursday's 3-1 victory over the Diamondbacks.

Moncada drew a leadoff walk in his first at-bat before coming around to score on an Andrew Vaughn home run, putting the White Sox up 2-0. The third baseman would then add an insurance run with a leadoff shot to open the bottom of the fourth, giving him five long balls this month to go along with 11 RBI. He's now hit safely in six of his last eight games, though he's also struck out at least one time in 12 straight.