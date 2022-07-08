Moncada will sit Friday against the the Tigers.
A reason for Moncada's absence has not been announced, but it's possible it's related to the bruised right foot that forced him out of Wednesday's game against the Twins. He was able to start Thursday's series opener, though he went 0-for-3 in that contest. Josh Harrison slides to third base Friday, with Leury Garcia starting at second.
