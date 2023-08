Moncada went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Athletics.

Moncada has gone 12-for-32 (.375) with five extra-base hits and eight RBI over his last nine contests. His two-run double in the seventh inning generated the last runs of the game. The third baseman is at a .246/.288/.381 slash line with five home runs, one stolen base, 28 RBI, 24 runs scored and 16 doubles over 67 games this season.