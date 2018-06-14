White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Rare day off versus Indians
Moncada is out of the lineup against Cleveland on Thursday.
Moncada will retreat to the bench after starting the past 29 games. Over that span, he's hitting just .195/.238/.322 with three home runs, eight RBI and a whopping 43 strikeouts. In his absence, Yolmer Sanchez will start at second base while Matt Davidson gets the nod at third.
