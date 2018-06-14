Moncada is out of the lineup against Cleveland on Thursday.

Moncada will retreat to the bench after starting the past 29 games. Over that span, he's hitting just .195/.238/.322 with three home runs, eight RBI and a whopping 43 strikeouts. In his absence, Yolmer Sanchez will start at second base while Matt Davidson gets the nod at third.

More News
Our Latest Stories