White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Monday that he expects Moncada (back) to be ready to play in Thursday's season opener versus the Astros, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. "That's the expectation right now, yeah. We have an optional workout in Houston on a Wednesday. And hoping that he'll be there," Grifol said of Moncada. "Probably will, needs to get some treatment and do some stuff. Everything checks out, he'll be ready."

Though Moncada looks like he'll remain out of the lineup for the White Sox's final two Cactus League games Monday and Tuesday, he should get the green light for the Opening Day start at third base if he checks out fine following Wednesday's optional workout. Grifol noted that Moncada is still nursing some lower-back soreness, and even though the issue isn't expected to keep the 27-year-old from playing in the opener, he could get his first day off of the season fairly early.