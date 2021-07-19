Moncada went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Astros.

Moncada's hit safely in all three games following the All-Star break, including Sunday's blast, his first since June 3. The third baseman is slashing .272/.402/.391 with five home runs, 40 RBI and 39 runs over 80 games.

