Moncada went 2-for-4 with a walk, a strikeout and a run scored in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Tigers.

Moncada doubled and then advanced to third on a wild pitch, putting himself in position to score on Avisail Garcia's sacrifice fly. That's an example of Moncada's strengths -- on-base ability and speed on the basepaths. The 22-year-old second baseman has reached base safely in six of seven games. Over time, that will pay off in runs and stolen bases. He's still learning the art of putting together better at-bats, though, so there will be some painful moments, particularly in the area of strikeouts. He's whiffed 12 times in 35 plate appearances (34.3 K%).