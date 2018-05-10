Moncada (hamstring) took groundballs Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Moncada is progressing nicely from his hamstring injury, leaving the White Sox optimistic that he'll rejoin the club when his 10-day stint on the disabled list is up. Until then, Leury Garcia is expected to fill in at second base.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories