Moncada is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Moncada recently revealed that he "hasn't felt the same" since his battle with COVID-19 in July, saying he's still experiencing a "lack of energy, strength." The numbers certainly bear that out, and it would not be a surprise to see the White Sox sit him here or there down the stretch in an attempt to rejuvenate Moncada. Yolmer Sanchez starts at third base in his absence.