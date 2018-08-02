Yankees' Alexander Vargas: Gets $2.5 million bonus from Yankees

Vargas, a 16-year-old amateur prospect from Cuba, signed a minor-league contract Wednesday with the Yankees that includes a $2.5 million signing bonus, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Vargas, whom Sanchez lists as the No. 8 prospect in the 2018 international class, is a switch-hitting shortstop who has impressed talent evaluators with his advanced defensive skills, plus hit tool and skills as a baserunner. At six feet and 155 pounds, Vargas has the frame to add more power as he matures, but batting average along with run and stolen-base production project as the main drivers of his fantasy value down the road. Vargas received the third-largest signing bonus among all international infield prospects in the class, trailing only the Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez ($3.51 million) and the Giants' Marco Luciano ($2.6 million).