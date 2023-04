Hall (wrist) was assigned to Single-A Tampa on April 18 and has gone 2-for-15 with a home run and three walks over his first four games with the affiliate.

Hall ended the 2022 campaign on the shelf with a right wrist injury that later required offseason surgery, but he only missed limited action to begin the current season before he was cleared to make his professional debut. The 22-year-old outfielder is expected to spend most of 2023 at either Tampa or at High-A Hudson Valley.