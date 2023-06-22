McKinney went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a 4-2 victory versus the Mariners on Wednesday.

McKinney hit one of three long balls for New York in the contest, drilling a solo shot to right field in the fourth inning. It was the second straight game with a homer for the outfielder, who has taken on a near-everyday role since Aaron Judge went on the IL with a toe injury two weeks ago. McKinney has performed well in Judge's absence, slashing .317/.333/.659 with three homers and five RBI over 42 plate appearances.