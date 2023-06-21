McKinney went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Mariners.

McKinney crushed a sinker from George Kirby that was left over the middle of the plate to put the Yankees up 3-0 in the third. The 28-year-old has recorded at least one base hit in all but one game since being called up June 8. He's now slashing .289/.308/.579 with two homers, four RBI, five runs and a 1:6 BB:K over 39 plate appearances.