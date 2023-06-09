McKinney went 2-for-6 with a triple, a solo home run and two total runs across both games of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Yankees.

McKinney started in center field in the matinee and in left field in the nightcap. He came up with an extra-base hit in each contest, tripling and scoring in Game 1 and belting a solo shot in Game 2. These were the first two major-league games of the campaign for McKinney, who was called up Thursday after Aaron Judge (toe) was placed on the injured list. McKinney is highly unlikely to replicate Judge's numbers, but he has a bit of power in his own right, as he went deep nine times in 40 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to his call-up.