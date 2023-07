McKinney is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

He'll be on the bench for the fourth time in five games, with all four absences coming against left-handed pitching. McKinney owns a respectable .801 OPS in 65 plate appearances since receiving a promotion from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 7, so he could still be in line for steady playing time versus right-handers until Aaron Judge (toe) makes his way back from the injured list.