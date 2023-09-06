LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a solo home run against the Tigers in a 5-1 win Tuesday.

LeMahieu led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo shot to give the Yankees an early lead. It was the continuation of a recent power surge that has seen the veteran infielder go deep seven times over his past 13 games. Prior to the hot streak, LeMahieu had gone 20 contests without a long ball and had hit just eight homers over the first 104 games of the campaign.