Yankees manager Aaron Boone expecs LeMahieu (toe) to be ready for the start of the 2023 season, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

LeMahieu has been spotted early in the spring taking grounders at third base, and reportedly looks to be back at full health after he missed the end of the 2022 season because of a broken right toe. The infielder really struggled at the end of the year while playing through the injury, and it saw him finish the campaign with a .261/.337/.337 slash over 541 plate appearances. A healthy campaign could see the 34-year-old back as a contributor in the average category, but there's a good chance that LeMahieu is only a one-category player at this stage of his career.