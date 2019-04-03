LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a run in the Yankees' 3-1 loss to the Tigers on Tuesday.

A day after being named the primary third baseman with Miguel Andujar (shoulder) put on the injured list, LeMahieu was the only Yankee to notch multiple hits Tuesday and came around to score his team's only run. The main question surrounding LeMahieu coming into the season was not his hitting ability, but how many at-bats he would garner as a utility man in a crowded infield. With the job at a hot corner now his for as long as Andujar remains out, the veteran infielder's value is on the rise.