Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Goes 2-for-4 in loss
LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a run in the Yankees' 3-1 loss to the Tigers on Tuesday.
A day after being named the primary third baseman with Miguel Andujar (shoulder) put on the injured list, LeMahieu was the only Yankee to notch multiple hits Tuesday and came around to score his team's only run. The main question surrounding LeMahieu coming into the season was not his hitting ability, but how many at-bats he would garner as a utility man in a crowded infield. With the job at a hot corner now his for as long as Andujar remains out, the veteran infielder's value is on the rise.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...