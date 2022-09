LeMahieu (toe) is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Twins, and manager Aaron Boone said a trip to the injured list is being considered, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The 34-year-old hasn't seen the field since Sunday due to the toe injury, and it appears he could be sidelined at least another week. Even if LeMahieu avoids the IL, the fact the move is being contemplated could mean the veteran infielder won't rejoin the lineup for a couple more days.