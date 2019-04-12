LeMahieu could see some at-bats from the leadoff spot against right-handed pitching, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Brett Gardner has slotted into the leadoff role in 2019 with Aaron Hicks (back) on the shelf, although skipper Aaron Boone stated that "there could be some scenarios" in which LeMahieu bats leadoff against right-handers. Lemahieu has fared well against right-handed pitching so far this season and is hitting .394 with five RBI in 33 at-bats.