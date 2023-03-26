Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday in an interview with Jomboy Media's "Talkin' Yanks" podcast that LeMahieu will be the Yankees' Opening Day leadoff hitter.

Though LeMahieu isn't projected to be a regular starter at any one position, his ability to play either corner-infield spot as well as second base essentially guarantees him a near-everyday role while the Yankees rotate off days between him, Josh Donaldson, Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo. LeMahieu's production at the plate has taken a step back the past two seasons, but he reported to spring training 100 percent healthy and has looked the part during Grapefruit League play. In 12 games this spring, LeMahieu has slashed .371/.421/.486 while striking out in only seven of his 38 plate appearances (18.4 percent). LeMahieu doesn't project to run much or hit for much power at this stage of his career, but he should be a strong source of runs and batting average if health prevails and he can stick as the Yankees' leadoff man for the bulk of the season.