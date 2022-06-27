LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 6-3 extra-inning win against the Astros on Sunday.

The Yankees entered the seventh inning of the contest without a hit one day after being no-hit by a trio of Houston pitchers. Giancarlo Stanton broke the spell with a solo homer in the seventh, and LeMahieu followed with a two-run blast in the eighth that tied the score 3-3. It was the infielder's fourth homer in June and seventh overall this season. LeMahieu is slashing .303/.425/.515 with a pair of long balls, five RBI, five runs and a 7:4 BB:K over his past 10 games.