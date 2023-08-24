LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday in a 9-1 win over Washington.

Aaron Judge smashed three homers in the game to lead New York's offense, but LeMahieu made a contribution as well with his seventh-inning solo shot. The long ball snapped a streak of 20 games without a homer for LeMahieu, and it was just his second home run over his past 46 contests. Power has never been the biggest part of the veteran's game, and it's clear that the 26 long balls he hit in 2019 in his first season as a Yankee were an aberration. Since that campaign, LeMahieu has gone deep a modest 41 times over 429 games.