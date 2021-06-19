LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Athletics.
LeMahieu had lackluster results at the plate to begin the season, but he blasted his fifth home run of the year Friday and has now recorded four extra-base hits across the last seven games. During that time, he's gone 10-for-30 with two homers, two doubles, six RBI and four runs.
