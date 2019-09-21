Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Takes seat Saturday

LeMahieu is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

This looks like a routine breather for a day game after a night game, with the Yankees gearing up for what they hope will be a deep postseason run. Brett Gardner will lead off against right-hander T.J. Zeuch as Gio Urshela mans third base. LeMahieu, once thought to be a Coors Field product, is batting .292 in September and has not hit below .280 in any month this season.