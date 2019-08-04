Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Takes seat Sunday

LeMahieu is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

LeMahieu is presumably just receiving some maintenance after he recently overcame a minor groin strain, which kept him out of the lineup for four games. He started the subsequent three contests -- including both ends of Saturday's doubleheader -- going 6-for-14 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs. Gleyber Torres will fill in for LeMahieu as the Yankees' leadoff man in the series finale.