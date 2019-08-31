Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Will play bulk of games at third

LeMahieu will take over at third base for most games during Gio Urshela's absence, Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports reports.

LeMahieu has played the majority of his games at second base this season but has also spent significant time at both first and third. He shifted over to the hot corner upon Urshela's exit from Wednesday's game, started at third Friday and is in the lineup at the same position Saturday. The move is likely to be short-term with Urshela expecting a minimum stay on the injured list.