Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently indicated that German (shoulder) could stretch out to work as a starter when he begins his minor-league rehab assignment, Joey Pollizze of MLB.com reports.

German is still on the 60-day injured list, but he's close to being eligible to return. The right-hander is slated to throw live batting practice at some point this week and could progress to a minor-league rehab assignment soon thereafter. Though the Yankees haven't yet indicated what role German will have upon his return, Boone's comments suggest that he is at least being considered for a starting role. That may be dependent on an injury or require the team to go a six-man rotation, however, as all five starters are currently healthy and pitching well.