German allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five batters over five innings against Tampa Bay on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

German started the outing on a rough note, yielding a hit to each of the first two batters he faced and giving up a pair of runs in the first inning. After that, he held Tampa's potent lineup mostly in check, allowing just one more hit and no more runs. German didn't get the offensive support he needed to pick up the win, but a late Yankees rally resulted in the Rays' seventh loss of the season. The right-hander have given up two or fewer runs in four of his seven appearances this season, and overall he has a 4.35 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 44:12 K:BB across 39.1 innings.