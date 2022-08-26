The Yankees list German (calf) as their starting pitcher for Saturday's game in Oakland.
In his last outing Monday against the Mets, German covered a season-long 6.1 innings, despite taking a 104 mile-per-hour line drive off his right calf in the fourth inning. He was able to pitch through the pain before being lifted midway through the seventh, though German told Marly Rivera of ESPN.com a day later that his calf felt extremely sore. On a more positive note, all imaging revealing nothing concerning, and German appears as though he'll be ready to take the hill on his normal four days' rest this weekend. Unless his calf bothers him again during the start, German shouldn't face any major workload restrictions Saturday.
