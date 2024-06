Single-A Tampa reinstated Tejeda (shoulder) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Tejeda made his return to the Tampa lineup in Wednesday's 7-6 win over Clearwater, starting at designated hitter while going 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs and two stolen bases. The 19-year-old had been out of action since early May due to a shoulder injury but was cleared to rejoin Tampa after completing a five-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.