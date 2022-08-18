Pereira (undisclosed) has gone 3-for-16 with a triple, a walk, two RBI and two runs in four games since returning to Double-A Somerset's lineup Friday.

Pereira was withheld from the starting nine for just under two weeks due to an unspecified issue, but Somerset never placed him on its 7-day injured list. The 21-year-old has gotten off to a slow start at Double-A since receiving a promotion from High-A Hudson Valley, as he's slashing .226/.293/.321 with a 37.9 percent strikeout rate in his first 13 games with Somerset.