Pereira needs season-ending internal brace surgery on his right elbow, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

Pereira had already been placed on the full-season minor-league injured list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and now it's known what injury he's dealing with. The rehab from an internal brace procedure is shorter than a full Tommy John surgery, especially for position players, but Pereira still seems likely to get a late start to next season. The 23-year-old slashed .265/.346/.512 with 10 home runs and five stolen bases over 40 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2024.