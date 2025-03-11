Now Playing

The Yankees optioned Pereira to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Pereira has a 1.090 OPS this spring but has been limited to designated hitter duty following last June's elbow surgery. He should be ready to play the field soon and will receive everyday reps at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as he waits for an opportunity with the big club.

