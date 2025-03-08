Pereira went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League win over the Blue Jays.

Pereira entered the game as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and tied the score with a solo shot to left-center field. He stayed in the contest for an additional at-bat but didn't play the field, taking over the designated hitter spot. Pereira has been limited to pinch-hitting and DH duties this spring while he continues to recover from the elbow surgery he underwent last June, but he's expected to return to the outfield before the end of the exhibition slate and still has a chance of making the Opening Day roster in a reserve role.