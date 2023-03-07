Pereira was reassigned to Double-A Somerset following Monday's spring training game against Pittsburgh.
Pereira appeared in seven exhibitions while up with the Yankees during spring training and went 4-for-12 with a pair of doubles, three walks, one stolen base and three runs scored. He's on track to begin the 2023 campaign at Double-A.
More News
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Back on IL at Double-A•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Healthy again at Double-A•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Working back from injury•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Moves up to Double-A•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Steady stick in High-A•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Protected from Rule 5 draft•