Pereira has a 36.5 percent strikeout rate and is slashing .239/.327/.413 in 13 games at Double-A.

He has cut the strikeouts over the last week after fanning at a 46.9 percent clip in his first 30 at-bats of the season. Pereira has been a streaky hitter at times and hasn't gone on a heater yet this year, as his .174 ISO would be his worst mark since 2019, but he has gone two-for-two on stolen-base attempts.

More News