Pereira hasn't played for Double-A Somerset since July 30 due to an unspecified injury, Mike Ashmore of the Somerville Courier News reports.

Somerset initially described Pereira's removal from the July 30 game as being related to cramps, but his absence from the lineup for more than a week suggests the 21-year-old is working through an injury. Fortunately, Pereira's injury is more of a day-to-day than a long-term situation, as Ashmore relays that the outfield prospect has resumed on-field work. Pereira is slashing .243/.317/.324 through his first nine games at Somerset since getting a July 13 call-up from High-A Hudson Valley.